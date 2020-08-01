Valley family speaks out about dealing with coronavirus, hurricane

Family means everything to Monica Noyola.

Her dad, older brother and herself all tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago. But her baby brother didn't.

To protect their brother, Noyola and her older brother went to isolate with their dad in Mission.

Her younger brother stayed back at their Weslaco home.

Then Hanna went from a tropical storm to a hurricane and Noyola, who has asthma, says things got worse when they lost power. That only aggravated her COVID-19 symptoms.

Watch the video for the full story.