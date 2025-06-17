Valley farmer struggling to find workers amid immigration crack down

The government is reportedly reversing course on immigration targets by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements agents.

That means arrests will continue at farms, hotels and restaurants. President Donald Trump had previously called for a pause in arrests, citing workforce concerns.

"Labor is our lifeblood," produce company owner Bret Erickson said.

Erickson owns a produce company in Edinburg. They harvest, pack and ship across the country, but finding workers, he says, has been a challenge.

"We reached a breaking point where we just could not find the local labor available to come in, even if we're paying $13 or $14 or $15 an hour," Erickson said.

Erickson says he tried hiring locally, but less and fewer people would stay on the job.

"It's hot, and it's cold, it's wet, it's muddy, it's humid, there's bugs," Erickson said.

For the last six years, he's been paying $15.78 an hour to foreign seasonal workers from Mexico using the H-2A program.

"These are jobs, tough, demanding jobs. They're backbreaking work and having people to go work these jobs is very difficult," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

Garcia says regardless of the job or how grueling it is, everyone must have legal permission to work in the United States.

"The employers have to verify the identity of the person and whether or not they have permission to work here in the U.S.," Garcia said.

If employers don't, they could be arrested and face federal civil penalties and criminal charges.

Erickson says he's responsible for housing, feeding and even taking workers to doctor's appointments, but he says it's the only way he can find a stable job force and avoid problems with the law.

