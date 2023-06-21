Valley father shares his son's organ donation story
Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to help people sign up to be organ donors.
This is an effort to honor former sports director Dave Brown, who died earlier this month. Brown was a kidney transplant recipient and a strong advocate for organ donation registration.
Valley father, Joel Jimenez, shares the story of how is 19-year-old son was a donor in 2019 and how he saved five lives with his donation.
Anyone interested in signing up to be a donor can stop by the KRGV news station in Weslaco on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. TOSA will be available to help with the process of signing up.
