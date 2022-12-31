Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips

Channel 5 News hopes viewers have a fun time with friends and family as they ring in the new year, among the tips are:

Make sure the specific fireworks you buy are deemed appropriate for children and are legal

Keep a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of any accidents.

Have a safety perimeter around fireworks of at least 20 feet.

“People don't know that fireworks can burn in excess of up to 2,000 degrees,” Brownsville Fire Department deputy fire Chief Rick Najera said. “So never allow children to play with sparklers or fireworks on their own.”

Also, remember to light fireworks one at a time.