Valley fire departments battling fire in McAllen

The McAllen Fire Department is battling a fire near 10th Street and Military Highway, south of the McAllen airport.

Mission, Hidalgo and Pharr fire departments are assisting with the blaze.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said brush and pallets caught on fire behind a warehouse but did not spread to surrounding areas and no injuries have been reported.

Garza said calls about the fire came in at around 1:30 p.m.

No word yet on the cause.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.