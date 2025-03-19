Valley fire officials urge residents to stay vigilant of fires

The state of Texas is in an active wildfire season as Rio Grande Valley firefighters have been staying busy all week due to a big concern of dry conditions, mixed with strong winds, in the forecast.

Edinburg fire officials say their response to grass fires and accidental fires has doubled over the last few days. Their department has also helped respond to other fires.

Fire departments across the Valley have been busy responding to calls due to heavy winds and dry brush conditions.

The Edinburg Fire Department says they've seen cases of landowners trying to burn dry brush. Trying to do those small or controlled burns can easily cause destruction in the blink of an eye.

"The early mornings seem kind of calm and that's when they decide to burn their rubbish. But as the day goes on, the winds progress, that causes it to be uncontrollable," Edinburg Assistant Fire Chief Gabriel Espinoza said.

Espinoza says it's important to stay vigilant if you're also planning to barbecue outside.

"So anytime that families want to have barbecues outside, it is best to keep an eye out on the weather, especially if you are going to do an open flame fire with charcoal or wood. If it's too windy, I would just consider a different option to cook your food," Espinoza said.

Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties are currently under a burn ban, which means it is illegal to burn anything on your property and can result in hundreds of dollars of fines.

There are currently 137 counties across Texas with burn bans in place. The Texas A&M Forest Service is helping fight 10 wildfires across the state, and more than 33,000 acres of land have burned in the last 24 hours.

