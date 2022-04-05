Valley firefighters dealing with stress of spike in fire activity

Valley firefighters are working longer hours lately helping to put out brush and structure fires, on top of their normal duties.

Pharr fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez says these long hours can take both a physical and mental toll on firefighters, causing higher stress levels.

"If they're constantly worried about work, obviously they don't have the time to decompress and come down from that emotional high that these types of calls can cause a firefighter to experience," Rodriguez said.

The goal is to maintain a good work and home life balance.

Chief Rodriguez encourages firefighters to use resources available to them, like wellness programs and free counseling.

The chief is also encouraging firefighters to lean on their peers to talk to one another if they need to.