Valley flower shop grapples with tariffs on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is Sunday. That means lots of gifts and flowers for mom.

It's non-stop work for Sophia's Flower Shop as they try to fulfill Mother's Day orders. Staff are helping people surprise moms with fresh bouquets.

"Mother's Day is always a very busy time for us," Sophia's Flower Shop owner Yolanda Ramirez said.

Mother's Day is the second-busiest event of the year for Sophia's Flower Shop. Ramirez says one challenge this year is tariffs.

Some of her flowers and other products come from different places around the world including Colombia, Ecuador, Florida and California.

"My vases, I'm paying an average of $1 more per vase, flowers are costing on average of $2 more per case," Ramirez said.

Because of the price increase, she's had to adjust prices for customers.

"I try to not impact the customers so much," Ramirez said. "So it's kind of a gambling game to see where I can squeeze and pull from here and there."

Mother's Day is also a busy time for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP says if you're looking to bring flowers across the border, make sure it's an approved type.

Harmful pests could be hiding in certain flowers, posing a risk to plants and animals on the U.S. side of the border.

While roses are permitted to bring across, other types of flowers are prohibited.

"If it is your intention to bring a particular flower from Mexico over, I suggest that you contact the port of entry and speak with an agriculture specialist," Port of Hidalgo Public Affairs Supervisor Francisco Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says doing your research can help avoid any issues at the border.

