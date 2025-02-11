Valley flower shops advising of price increases for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, but you could be paying a bit more for those special flower arrangements.

Experts say the Trump Administration tariffs could bring those prices up.

Any of those gorgeous flower arrangements and decorations could see as much as a 10 percent increase in price compared to last year on Valentine's Day.

As the holiday rush continues ahead of Friday, flowers that make the love holiday extra special could be seeing an increase.

A majority of the flowers are imported from countries like Colombia, Ecuador and even Mexico. Recent tariff's announced by President Donald Trump could impact products coming into the U.S. from these countries.

That means some mom-and-pop flower shops, like Floral and Craft Expressions in McAllen, are doing anything they can to off-set their costs. That includes materials like balloons, decorations and the chocolates that add up.

"Of course there are always people that wait till that last day, and they want that item right away. We always tell them you had a year to put in your order. Valentine's Day lands on the same day every year, so we just say if they want quicker service on our delivery, just to call ahead of time," Floral and Craft Expressions Office Manager Connie Shultz said.

The price range for flowers and holiday gifts start around $15 and goes all the way to intricate flower arrangements, which can cost hundreds.

Those of you still waiting to get Valentine's Day flowers for that special someone, you do still have time, but you should get your order placed sooner rather than later, to give shops time to get it delivered on time.