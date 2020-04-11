Valley food bank asks for donations to feed those in need amid coronavirus outbreak
The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank is making sure everyone has a chance to eat amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Executive Officer for the food bank, Stuart Haniff says they are not accepting volunteers or food donations from the community in an effort to keep everyone safe.
Haniff says the goal is to raise enough money to provide an additional one-million meals to the community.
To donate to the food bank, call 956 682 8101 or visit the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank donation website.
