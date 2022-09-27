Valley GOP candidates talk border concerns ahead of Nov. 8 elections

With six weeks from Election Day, Republicans in the three congressional districts that cover the Valley are looking to get more votes.

District 34 to the west covers Starr County to Laredo. District 15 covers the upper Valley and District 34 to the east covers the lower Valley, where Republicans made a historic win in June.

Republicans’ main concern are the record number of people who've crossed the border.

"Now our nation is facing historic levels of inflation,” said Monica De La Cruz, Republican candidate for District 15. “The last thing we need to be doing is driving down wages and that's exactly what illegal immigration does."

De La Cruz is now on her second attempt at Congress. Running in 2020, she received 47 percent of the vote, and later called for a probe into election fraud. Now, De La Cruz says she's accepted those results.

In Laredo, Republicans are challenging the longtime incumbent for 17 years, Congressman Henry Cuellar, with those same immigration concerns.

"Yes, our hearts go out to the migrants and we know the tremendous sacrifice that families make to come to America, but we do not have the resources to sustain these massive influxes of people,” said Cassy Garcia, Republican candidate for District 28.

Republicans are now pointing to a new record for immigration. There were two million apprehensions at the southern border in less than a year.

Mayra Flores won her seat in June during a special election to fill the spot after Democrat Filemon Vela retired nine months before his term ended. Flores expressed concerns about terrorists crossing the border.

"Once they see the results in November, that they realize the importance of border security and take it serious. Because if not, they will be voted out,” said Mayra Flores, Republican incumbent running for District 34. “Maybe not this time, but next time."

This election, Republicans are poised to try to grab more ground with campaign spending and campaign appearances.

"I can't wait to see how many Democrats I've met, that I've spoken to every single day on the campaign trail who are ready to vote Republican,” Garcia said.