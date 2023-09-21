Valley groups challenging SpaceX road closures in Cameron County

An appeals court is considering a case over SpaceX related closures at Boca Chica Beach.

Groups including SaveRGV are challenging these closures, saying the state constitution guarantees unrestricted beach access.

Previously, the Cameron County Commissioners Court voted to give the county judge authorization to close the road and beach when SpaceX asks.

“We are simply asking the court to do what only the court can do, and that is rule on the constitutionality of a piece of legislation,” SaveRGV Board Member Jim Chapman said. “That’s not enforcement, that's just the court doing its duty."

