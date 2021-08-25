Valley health authority testifies at mask mandate hearing in Travis County

The legal fight over mask mandates continues at several Texas school districts, many of which are in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Tuesday, one Valley health authority testified at a hearing before a Travis County judge over lawsuits filed against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on masks in schools.

The testimony from Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez focused on several crucial points related to mandating masks at school, including the surge of COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates, particularly among children.

