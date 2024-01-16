Valley health care agency asking for teddy bears and blankets for pediatric units

San Martin Home Health Inc. is asking for donations for their Bears N' Blankies 2024 drive.

The home health business is the community to donate stuffed teddy bears and blankets for chronically ill children who spend their nights in pediatric unit hospitals.

Channel 5's Sandra Rodriguez sits down with San Martin Home Health Marketing Representative Renee Partida who gives more details on their donation goal and how people can donate.

For more information, contact Partida at 956-538-2630 or contact the office at 956-548-6600.