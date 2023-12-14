Valley health experts warn kids exposed to loud noises are at-risk of hearing loss

Health experts are concerned with excessive noise babies and teens are exposed too on a daily basis, and there's a warning from hearing specialists that it may cause permanent damage.

Many parents know that loud noises can damage a child's hearing.

A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics is saying that excessive exposure to loud noises from a young age can be extremely harmful.

Now, health experts are sounding the alarm about long-term hearing damage caused by loud noises. The concern is not only with volume, but how long and how often kids are exposed.

"For 85 decibels, which is pretty loud, that is like city traffic. So you're in a big city, that kind of noise, you can listen to that for a couple of hours. It's not horrible, but it does start to cause damage, so long you listen to it. Once you get to a hundred decibels, which is something along the lines of like a motorcycle, a loud motor, it goes down to 14 minutes. After that, you start having damage," South Texas Health System Speech Language Pathologist Maurice Reger said.

Reger says listening to loud music by headphones or at a concert can cause inner ear damage. That can lead to hearing loss, even in children and teens.

She says loud noises can also interfere with a child's early developments with speech and language.

"As you get older, so you're looking school age, if their sounds aren't being produced appropriately, they're not responding adequately," Reger said. "Listening to how their sound productions are, how often they speak, and if they answer the questions appropriately."

She recommends talking to your child's teacher, because they will have insight if a kid is talking like they should.

Reger recommends kids and teens take listening breaks and for kids and babies to use protective earmuffs when attending concerts.