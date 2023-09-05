Valley health officials encourage residents to get flu vaccine

Flu season is fast approaching, and Hidalgo County Health Officials are reminding everyone to get their flu shot.

Flu season doesn't officially begin until October, but health officials say the flu is already going around.

Chief Administrative Officer at Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez says they've seen an increase in flu activity in young children in daycare and elementary.

That's in addition to COVID and RSV cases being reported since the new school year began.

Health officials say since last September, at least one person has been hospitalized with the flu on any given day.

Olivarez says the biggest flu prevention tool is the flu shot.

"So, we really ask our community to set aside all the things you hear about vaccination and really get a preventative effort to prevent yourself from being ill," Olivarez said.

Olivarez says the county is expecting to get a batch of flu vaccines this week and will be distributed to county clinics.

Officials say the new RSV and COVID vaccines are expected to be delivered by the end of the month.

All three vaccines are optional, but Olivarez encourages the elderly and those with weakened immune systems to get the shots.

Keep in mind, the flu vaccine does not stop you from getting the flu, but it can reduce the severity of symptoms.

Anyone 6 months and older can get the flu shot.