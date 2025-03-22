Valley health officials explain what is behind seasonal allergies

It's the first day of spring, and it's been pretty rough for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

There's one place in the Rio Grande Valley where native plants are made. Made by humans to replace the ones the local ecosystem needs.

The Marinoff Nursery, by the border in Alamo, is run by U.S. Fish and Wildlife and American Forests and produces thousands of native plants to reintroduce wild areas.

"Anytime that I'm around here, my nose always itches. There's also always a ton of butterflies that cover this area," Lee Baez with American Forests said.

On the first day of spring, Baez showed what's starting to already grow and pollinate.

The Mesquite Tree is pollinating quickly. Baez says other pollinators are the Anacua, Ebony and Huisache. Those trees will attract little pollinators like bees, birds and butterflies.

Spring is also the time people start to feel the pollen.

"Right now is when the demand really starts to increase. The winter is over, the grass is starting to come back," South Texas Health System Assistant Residency Director Dr. Michael Menowsky said.

Menowsky explains what's bringing in patients with allergy systems.

"Tree pollen now, which will go to probably early June, but grass pollen and ragweed will affect us for those 10 months," Menowsky said.

He expects allergy season to peak between May and September.

For your allergy systems, check with your doctor and pharmacist for one of the many options that can help relieve the symptoms. The pollen will keep coming.

Watch the video above for the full story.