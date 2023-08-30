x

Valley high school football season kicks off

1 day 14 hours 3 minutes ago Monday, August 28 2023 Aug 28, 2023 August 28, 2023 5:43 PM August 28, 2023 in News - Local
By: Trey Serna

It's not back to school without football. The Rio Grande Valley high school football season officially kicked off last week.

Channel 5 Sports Director Alex Del Barrio gives a recap of last week's sports coverage and what fans can look forward to this upcoming week.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days