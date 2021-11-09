Valley high school marching band competing at state championship

One Valley marching band made its first appearance at the state championship for the first time in seven years.

Though the Edinburg North High School Marching Band did not make it to the final round of the state championship in San Antonio, just qualifying for state is a huge deal.

This is only the fourth time that Edinburg North High School has made it to the state marching band championship.

"It's just tough to get in,” head band Director Chad Dempsey said. “It's a tough contest to advance to the state marching contest, and it's the best bands in the state at that contest."

The students started preparing in May - ahead of band camp in July. Their hard work paid off when they qualified at area finals.

Final results for Edinburg North are expected to be announced at an awards ceremony set for Tuesday night. The band will be returning home from San Antonio on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.