Valley hospitals continue efforts to recruit, retain quality nurses amid shortage

The Rio Grande Valley is in critical need of nurses. Health experts say right now, hundreds of openings remain unfilled at several hospitals across the Valley.

Officials say the pandemic’s strain on nurses and other frontline workers has led to burnout and has motivated many in the healthcare field to look for other higher-paying jobs.

Chief Nurse Officer at South Texas Health System Kennetha Foster says that while many nurses leave their positions, her team continues to work to recruit and retain quality nurses.

