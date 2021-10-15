Valley hospitals see more ATV accidents involving children

PHARR – Two teens were sent the hospital after their ATV ended up in a drainage canal Monday. One of them was air lifted to San Antonio in critical condition.

Doctors at McAllen Medical Center say too many people are getting hurt riding the sports vehicles, adding often the patients are too young to be riding them.

Manufacturers do have minimum age recommendations, which businesses encourage, and they warn riders not to seat multiple people.

Watch the video above for the full report.

*Correction: The video mentions there are no state laws for wearing helmets on ATVs. Chapter 663 of the Texas Transportation Code requires helmets when ATVs are used on public property.