Valley hospitals welcome first New Year's babies

South Texas Health System and DHR Health have welcomed the first babies of 2024 at their facilities.

Natanael Cabrera was born at 12:52 a.m., weighing in at 5 lbs. and 7 oz. He was one of the first four newborns who arrived at STHS facilities on Jan. 1. Two of those newborns were born at STHS Edinburg and the other two at STHS McAllen.

Not only was Natanael the first baby for STHS this year, but he's also the first child for the Cabrera family.

DHR Health also welcomed a baby New Year at their facilities.

Alana Itzel was born at 3:11 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing at 7 lbs and 2 oz. to parents Jessica and Hector Delgado.

As per the hospital's tradition, the family received a special basket filled with baby essentials, celebratory items and a gift card.