Valley International Airport in Harlingen closed until further notice, possible reopening on Monday

The Valley International Airport in Harlingen has announced on Facebook they will be closed through the weekend and are now hoping to reopen on Monday.

The airport was closed on Friday due to flooding from recent rainstorms. They initially expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday due to the safety and auxiliary systems still being worked on.

Airport officials said an engineering firm responsible for the construction of the runways conducted an assessment of the airfield. They found that the runway and surrounding areas still need time to drain and dry.

Officials said until the runway is deemed safe, they will remain closed until further notice. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday to "reassess the structural integrity of the pavement."