Valley International Airport in Harlingen reopens following flooding issues

3 hours 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 11:43 AM March 31, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV file photo

The Valley International airport is back open and fully operational, the airport announced on Monday. 

The airport has been closed on Friday after a severe thunderstorm flooded the runway.

“Our goal is for passengers to have a safe and efficient experience at our airport while traveling to their next destination,” the airport said in a statement. “We will continue to uphold those standards and hope to see you soon at HRL.”

Passengers are asked to contact their airlines for the latest information and flight options. 

