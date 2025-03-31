Valley International Airport in Harlingen reopens following flooding issues

KRGV file photo

The Valley International airport is back open and fully operational, the airport announced on Monday.

The airport has been closed on Friday after a severe thunderstorm flooded the runway.

“Our goal is for passengers to have a safe and efficient experience at our airport while traveling to their next destination,” the airport said in a statement. “We will continue to uphold those standards and hope to see you soon at HRL.”

Passengers are asked to contact their airlines for the latest information and flight options.