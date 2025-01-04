Valley lawmakers officially sworn in
All three lawmakers that represent the Rio Grande Valley in Washington were officially sworn in on Friday.
It was opening day of the 119th Congress.
Republican representative Monica De La Cruz spoke about her priorities. She and others were sworn in for two-year Congressional terms.
She represents a portion of Hidalgo County in District 15.
"What the American people mandated was that we secure the border, that we bring economic prosperity to all Americans, and for us in our community, it is about water, water and more water," De La Cruz said.
She says she'll continue pushing for Mexico to provide more water to farmers and ranchers along the Rio Grande.
