Valley lawmakers share their reactions to President Biden stepping down

Rio Grande Valley representatives are reacting to President Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential election.

The Valley's Democratic Representatives in Congress, Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, say they'll support whoever the Democratic nominee will be.

RELATED STORY: Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns and he endorses Harris

Republican Representative Monica De La Cruz in a statement called the decision a 'scandal.' She accuses Democrats of waiting until the primaries were over to handpick that nominee.

Cuellar, who represents Starr County, said Biden passed 'key legislation' during his presidency and Gonzalez, who represents parts of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy county, says President Biden restored dignity and respect to the White House.

Both representatives thanked Biden for his service as president.

On the republican side of the aisle, De La Cruz, who represents Hidalgo County, called on Biden to resign now and not finish his current term.

She and other Republicans say if he is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to currently be president.

The Democratic Party Chairs for Hidalgo and Cameron counties both say this was a strategic move for their party.

"President Biden had put, as he always had done, put Americans first," Cameron County Democratic Party Chair Jared Hockema said.

"When you look at the election, where we stand right now, we are at a critical, and I mean code-red critical, state as a country," Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair Richard Gonzalez.

The Democratic National Convention is less than a month away, and it's where delegates will officially vote for their presidential nominee.

Read the full statements from Valley representatives below:

Congressman Henry Cuellar

I would like to thank President Biden for his leadership.

His presidency has seen the passage of key legislation that has boosted our economy, modernized our infrastructure, and offered much-needed support to our veterans.

I look forward to supporting the next Democratic nominee for President.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

This scandal epitomizes everything that is wrong with Washington. President Biden's cognitive decline did not happen overnight. It is obvious that power-hungry D.C. insiders waited until the primary process was over to handpick a replacement in their desperation to stop President Trump. This maneuver raises deeply troubling questions. If President Biden is unfit to stand for an election that is only four months away, how is he fit to remain in office now? Who, exactly, is running the federal government? The American people deserve answers. Whether their new nominee is Kamala Harris or someone else, voters will hold them accountable for this corrupt administration's failed agenda that has led to record inflation, an unprecedented border crisis, and rising crime. If you are tired of these political games, I invite you to join me in supporting President Trump.

Starr County Democratic Chair Jessica Vera

All I can say is I wish the best for President Biden, and thank him for his service. I'm proud of the Democratic Party and their willingness to put egos aside to do what is best for the people of this country. In God, we trust to give us the best candidate to elect as a new Democratic president.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

Under President Joe Biden, we invested billions of dollars in South Texas schools and infrastructure, lowered the cost of prescription drugs and insulin, and triumphed over a global pandemic to improve people’s lives. He clearly restored dignity and respect to the White House.

I am immensely grateful for his decades of service to our country. Democrats must come together to build on our achievements over the last four years and protect all that we hold dear.