Valley Made, Local Strong: American First Aid

Welcome to American First Aid in McAllen where, since 1989, David Spencer has had one goal: keeping his business going while keeping the Rio Grande Valley stocked with much needed medical and first aid supplies.

And though the business has changed over the years, they're still going strong.

This tiny space packs a big punch with supplies most big box stores are constantly out of.

Anything from the hard to find disinfectant spray to new products can be found here.

Watch the video for the full story.