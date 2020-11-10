Valley Made, Local Strong: B&S Kites
A childhood hobby turned into a business for Bill Doan.
"My grandfather and I used to fly kites when I was four. So we kept that going for a long time. And when I married my wife, we renewed my hobby again," Doan said.
B&S Kites, located on South Padre Island, offers more than just kites.
"We sell more yard ornaments and house ornaments than we do kites," Doan said.
Watch the video for the full story.
