Valley Made, Local Strong: B&S Kites

A childhood hobby turned into a business for Bill Doan.

"My grandfather and I used to fly kites when I was four. So we kept that going for a long time. And when I married my wife, we renewed my hobby again," Doan said.

B&S Kites, located on South Padre Island, offers more than just kites.

"We sell more yard ornaments and house ornaments than we do kites," Doan said.

