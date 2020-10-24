Valley Made, Local Strong: Big River Brewery

At Big River Brewery in Pharr, every beer is made by hand.

Founded in 2016, the microbrewery offers a wide array of beers — from Valley Vibe Watermelon to a pickle-flavor beer called "The Big Dill."

"We can't make enough of that," said owner Steve Padilla.

From start to finish, the brewing process takes about 10 days.

Watch the video for the full story.