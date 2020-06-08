Valley Made, Local Strong: Build A Prep

EDINBURG — Ever get the desire to eat healthy, but don’t have time to cook? That’s where Build A Prep comes in.

Vanessa Jones, the owner, started from the ground up, with only five customers when the business began. It all started when she wanted to make a difference in herself and those around her.

It doesn’t matter what type of diet plan a person is looking for, Build A Prep has it all.

The meal store has two locations. In Edinburg at 3320 South Closner Boulevard and in Mission at 901 Travis Street. The Edinburg location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Mission location has the same hours, but it is also closed on Friday.

