Valley Made, Local Strong: D’Pizza Joint

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — It’s hard to miss the bright orange building on Padre Boulevard.

D’Pizza Joint in South Padre Island first opened in 1983 after its original owners, Alan and Margret Sularz, saw the spring break crowds.

“They figured they should have a place on the island that delivered pizza to all of these kids,” said Michael Sularz, the current owner.

Michael says his mother, Margret, passed down all her recipes, from the pizza joint’s dough, pizza sauce, spaghetti, lasagna and its popular buffalo wings.

The pizza joint is open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight and is located at 2413 Padre Blvd in South Padre Island.

