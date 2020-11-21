Valley Made, Local Strong: Diego's Food Truck

Diego Ramos started by selling beef at local farmers markets.

Eventually, though, Ramos decided to serve the beef himself.

Diego's Food Truck was born.

Everything is made from scratch and locally sourced.

"I think that's what keeps the fire going in me," Ramos said. "We raise the cows. We grow the vegetables. We bake the buns. That's kind of what makes it so special."

