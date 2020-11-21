x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Diego's Food Truck

3 hours 51 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, November 21 2020 Nov 21, 2020 November 21, 2020 9:19 AM November 21, 2020 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Diego Ramos started by selling beef at local farmers markets.

Eventually, though, Ramos decided to serve the beef himself.

Diego's Food Truck was born.

Everything is made from scratch and locally sourced.

"I think that's what keeps the fire going in me," Ramos said. "We raise the cows. We grow the vegetables. We bake the buns. That's kind of what makes it so special."

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days