Valley Made, Local Strong: La Pale Fruit Bar

At La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar in Brownsville, everything is made with love.

Daisy Alcazar and her husband, Gerardo, got the inspiration to start the business from Gerardo's dad. He is a paletero for Michoacán with 45 years of experience.

At the frozen fruit bar, you'll find some popular flavors like mango, lime and strawberry. Some come with a kick.

“We also add chamoy and tajin to a lot of our products, so spicy fruit flavors," Alcazar said.

The hand crafted treats also come in some unique flavors.

"You're going to find Gansito, mazapan, right off the top of my head,” Alcazar said. “Those are the types of flavors that you can only find in a Mexican traditional paleteria and we have them."

There are also keto, gluten free, and sugar free options. With a lot of the paletas you can find those same flavors in their homemade ice cream as well, which also come in unique creations like the tropical banana split.

“It is a banana split but it doesn't have bananas, it's a tropical split,” Alcazar explained. “That one has mango ice cream, chamoy ice cream, lime ice cream and strawberry ice cream and it gets topped with the same fruit."

La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar also has an agua float, where you choose your agua fresca and toppings.

They credit their social media for not only helping them survive the pandemic, but to thrive in it.

"We see it as our bridge with our customers, that's how we are able to get to them and let them know what we're selling, what we're making, it's part of our concept,” Alcazar said. “We have been able to stay open this whole time, we were even able to expand into two other locations during the pandemic."

Each one of their creations comes with a little joy, so the next time you're looking to cool off with a sweet treat head to La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar. They have two locations in Brownsville and one in Los Fresnos.

They're Valley Made, Local Strong.