Valley Made, Local Strong: Lone Star Tackle
Lone Star Tackle in Pharr offers something for everyone.
"We've been fishing for a long time," said owner Rick Romo.
Romo said he traveled all over Texas looking for gear before deciding to open his own business.
Lone Star Tackle sells everything from lures and reels to waders and fishing attire.
Watch the video for the full story.
