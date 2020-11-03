x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Lone Star Tackle

7 hours 36 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, November 02 2020 Nov 2, 2020 November 02, 2020 6:10 PM November 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Lone Star Tackle in Pharr offers something for everyone.

"We've been fishing for a long time," said owner Rick Romo.

Romo said he traveled all over Texas looking for gear before deciding to open his own business.

Lone Star Tackle sells everything from lures and reels to waders and fishing attire.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days