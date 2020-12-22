Valley Made, Local Strong: Mesquite Grill

Mesquite Grill in Edinburg has been a Rio Grande Valley staple since 1990.

Owner Jason Todd said the idea of opening up a restaurant happened when his dad took him out to lunch one day.

"Jokingly he said hey we should open it up to see what happens and then he said well do you want to and said let's go for it," Todd said.

The Mesquite Grill is known for their steaks, but they also serve burgers, fajitas, enchiladas and brisket.

Although they have taken a hit due to the pandemic, Mesquite Grill has been offering curbside and indoor dining at 75% capacity.

"We're all in this together and we're all trying to survive here in this pandemic," Todd said.

