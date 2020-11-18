x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Pride of Texas Equestrian Center

Wednesday, November 18 2020
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Pride of Texas Equestrian Center started about 10 years ago, when Carolina Basurto and Lucas Damm purchased their property.

During the past two years, though, the equestrian center has really taken off.

Basurto and Damm offer everything from trail rides to jumping lessons. They also teach both English and Western styles.

Watch the video for the full story.

