Valley Made, Local Strong: Pride of Texas Equestrian Center
Pride of Texas Equestrian Center started about 10 years ago, when Carolina Basurto and Lucas Damm purchased their property.
During the past two years, though, the equestrian center has really taken off.
Basurto and Damm offer everything from trail rides to jumping lessons. They also teach both English and Western styles.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Deadline approaches to spend CARES Act funding
-
Government will change naturalization civics test on Dec. 1
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Pride of Texas Equestrian Center
-
Amid pandemic, health experts concerned about excessive alcohol consumption during the holidays
-
Pharr adopts 'cite-and-release' policy for people caught with less than 2 ounces...