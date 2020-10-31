Valley Made, Local Strong: Smith Security & Fire

At Smith Security & Fire in Weslaco, safety systems are just a call away.

Owner Daryl Smith started the company about five years ago, when he recognized the need for a local security company.

"I just had this idea that: There's not any local security companies, really, here in the Valley — very few, anyway," Smith said. "And so, I just decided that it was time to get one going."

Smith Security & Fire offers everything from smart locks and access control systems to fire alarms and security cameras.

