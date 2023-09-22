Valley Man Charged with Capital Murder following his Baby’s Death

After an investigation, it was determined Diego Rangel Martinez was responsible for the child’s injuries.

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man has been charged with capital murder after an investigation determined he was responsible for his child’s injuries.

Weslaco police responded to a local hospital on Feb. 20 regarding an unresponsive three-month-old child.

The child was taken to Knapp Medical Center and then airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio because of the extent of the injuries – the baby died two days after the incident.

Diego Rangel Martinez, 24, was charged with capital murder and was issued a $500,000 bond on Saturday.