Valley Man Will Receive New Customized Wheelchair after 2-Month Debate with Airline

UPDATE (11/23): A Valley man says he's expecting a new wheelchair soon after a two-month long debate with United Airlines.

He says someone with the airline damaged his customized wheelchair after he checked in for a flight.

Mike Beegum is a professional gamer who competes even though he can't use his arms or feet.

Beegum was told his replacement wheelchair should arrive in late December or early January.

-----

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley family is now taking legal action against an airline after learning the airline would not cover damage expenses for a wheelchair.

Mike Begum says his wheelchair was damaged at the baggage claim area at United Airlines.

He says the airline got back with him and said they cannot pay for a customized wheelchair.

