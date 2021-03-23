Valley Man Witnesses Venezuelan Fugitive's Arrest

MCALLEN – A McAllen man captured the moments a Venezuelan “most wanted fugitive” was arrested in broad daylight Wednesday.

Tirso Antonio Melean-Castellano is wanted in Venezuela for murder and organized crime. He was captured moments before Caleb Cleveland clocked into work.

Cleveland said when he arrived at work he noticed the heavy law enforcement presence in the area. He admits it took him a while to figure out exactly what was going on. Once he did, he was relieved authorities tracked down the suspect.

“I figured there was going to be a big raid, a lot of people, but it was just this one guy. I was a little surprised for as many cop cars as there were,” said Cleveland.

The same day Melean-Castellano was arrested, Homeland Security Investigations special agents raided his apartment and found a couple weapons and ammunition.

The suspect is being held in federal custody.