Valley medical centers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for kids 5-11

Valley medical centers are gearing up to vaccinate kids once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine for children 11 years or younger.

Centers in the Valley, like the South Texas Health Family Clinic in Edinburg, will soon provide the COVID-19 vaccine for kids five and older once approved by the FDA and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The FDA advisory council will discuss approving vaccinations for kids younger than 12 on Oct. 26, and leaders across the Valley are starting to take the necessary steps to receive and distribute the pediatric vaccine.

"Once we get up and rolling," Hidalgo County Spokesperson Carlos Sanchez said. "I think we will be in a terrific position to begin administering the dosages to pediatric patients throughout Hidalgo County."

