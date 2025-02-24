Valley medical students save young woman's life on flight

A Rio Grande Valley couple shares their story on how they saved the life of a young woman on a flight.

"Over the speakers, they were like 'is there any doctor on the flight?' and it's crazy because like I've always seen that on TV," University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine student Mari Marroquin said.

This time, it was a reality for Marroquin and her husband, Michael Tran.

They were flying from Maui, Hawaii to Los Angeles, California on a family vacation when suddenly a medical emergency struck midair.

Marroquin says she and her husband were nervous and didn't feel qualified to respond to the call at first.

"We're not doctors, we're medical students, so we didn't say anything. But they asked it again," Marroquin said.

That's when they knew they had to step in.

"She hit the call light and the attendants came over to us and asked us where our credentials are. We were like, 'we're medical students,'" Tran said.

The attendants informed him a woman in her early 20s was falling in and out of consciousness; she was flying alone.

"She was sweating bullets, just like we call it Diaphoretic, she was pale," Tran said.

Tran used his prior experience as an emergency room nurse to help her. He and Marroquin began asking her about her medical history.

Tran says her blood pressure was extremely low, and she seemed dehydrated. He got a hold of the plane's medical supply kit and started an IV on her, infused with saline.

"That was scary because when I was trying to feel her pulses, they were not very palpable," Tran said.

Throughout the six-hour flight, Tran and Marroquin sat beside her, checking her vitals and keeping her on IV.

The couple credits their education at UTRGV's School of Medicine for helping them save someone's life.

