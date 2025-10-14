Valley Metro RGV temporarily eliminating bus stop near Hidalgo County Courthouse

Construction is causing Valley Metro RGV to temporarily suspend one of its bus stops near the Hidalgo County Courthouse, the company announced.

A parking lot with a bus stop used to be on the corner of McIntyre Street and Closner Boulevard, but now the parking lot is closed due to the construction of the $6.2 million downtown Edinburg parking garage in that area.

The nearest Valley Metro RGV bus stop is three blocks away on the corner of Peter Street and Closner Boulevard.

Valley Metro RGV said they will continue to pick people up from parking lots around downtown Edinburg and take them straight to the steps of the courthouse.

Valley Metro RGV Director Tom Logan said they’re already planning for future route expansions.

“I think, if anything, we might continue to grow. There's a lot of business being taken care of at that location,” Logan said. “Once the demand is there, I think we're going to investigate and see the feasibility of adding bigger buses or more buses to the route."

Travelers are being urged to use route 16, also known as the Hidalgo County Courthouse Circulator, which runs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The buses on Route 16 come with ramps for people on wheelchairs.