Valley motorcycle hit-and-run crash survivor shares his story

A motorcycle crash survivor is sharing his story. He was hurt in a hit-and-run accident in Edinburg on Easter Sunday.

Jose Angel Martinez III, 65, has been in the hospital for almost a week now. He and his girlfriend were taking a cruise on his three-wheeled motorcycle and were about to get onto the expressway.

"Then suddenly I turned and boom," Martinez said.

That's when he says a truck hit them from behind. Everything after that, Martinez says, became a blur once the ambulance arrived at the scene.

"They woke me, they told me you've been hit... I said, 'what, who hit me?' I didn't know, my mind was gone," Martinez said.

His girlfriend only suffered a few broken fingers.

Martinez, who's also been battling pelvic cancer for the last four years, was brought into the hospital, where DHR-Health Trauma Medical Director Jeffrey Skubic evaluated him.

"Found that he had a number of rib fractures, as well as fractures in his spine, but none of these needed any surgical intervention," Dr. Skubic said.

Dr. Skubic says DHR-Health has seen a 183% increase in ATV injuries since 2018.

"We've had some horrific motorcycle accidents resulting in death. Sometimes they're dead already when they bring them here. Sometimes they come in with what's called a mangled extremity, which means the arm or the leg is in such bad condition we can't save it, so we've had to amputate it," Dr. Skubic said.

Martinez is sharing his story to reach other drivers and hopefully save lives. He urges them to pay attention to their surroundings.

"I almost lost my life with my girlfriend. You drivers want to text, call the phones, then pull over, or see what's in front of you," Martinez said.

Martinez's hit-and-run case is still being investigated. Anyone with any information is urged to call Edinburg police.