Valley musician plays for nursing home residents

MCALLEN - Local nursing homes are finding new ways of keeping their elderly residents entertained. One Rio Grande Valley musician is playing music for them from his home.

It’s now a different routine for Valley resident Rafael Chaparro. With the COVID-19 shutdown, restaurants were forced to close, so instead of playing in restaurants, he has shifted his gigs to nursing homes.

The most recent virtual performance for the elderly was at Village Health Care in McAllen and he even took requests.

He says this is not about him, but about the need to stay hopeful.

Watch the video for the full story.