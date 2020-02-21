Valley Native Qualifies For U.S.Olympic Marathon Trials
WESLACO - PSJA North grad Starla Garcia has a shot to compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics.
To get there, she'll have to do well at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta next week.
Our Erica Ross has more on the marathon runner.
More News
News Video
-
Government Investigating Drug Trafficking Organization in Starr County
-
12-year-old boy remains hospitalized after deadly crash in WIllacy Co.
-
Security preparations underway ahead of Spring Break at SPI
-
Special Report Census surveys to be mailed in March
-
Valley firefighter honored after assignment in Australia