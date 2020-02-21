x

Valley Native Qualifies For U.S.Olympic Marathon Trials

2 hours 35 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2020 Feb 21, 2020 February 21, 2020 6:24 PM February 21, 2020 in Sports

WESLACO - PSJA North grad Starla Garcia has a shot to compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics.

To get there, she'll have to do well at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta next week.

Our Erica Ross has more on the marathon runner.

