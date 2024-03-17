Valley natives film original movie based on border crossing, cartel life

A movie is being filmed in the Rio Grande Valley and the writers, producers, and actors are Valley natives.

Mission native and Hollywood star JT Campos, who played Boaz from Queen of the South, is one of the main actors in the movie The Treacherous Border.

Campos plays a cartel leader in the movie that is based on illegal border crossing, child and human trafficking and the cartel life.

"Giving me the opportunity to be this guy, to come bring this crazy world to life. When you hear of human trafficking we all hear it, we all know it's out there, we're about to give you some heavy visuals," Campos said.

Weslaco native, 16-year-old Brooklyn Love Dillard, also stars in the movie alongside Campos.

Watch Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear more from Dillard and her experience filming this movie.

To view a livestream of the newscast, click here.