x

Valley non-profits team up for hurricane preparedness conference

5 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, August 26 2023 Aug 26, 2023 August 26, 2023 3:14 PM August 26, 2023 in News - Local

More than 80 people came together on Friday to learn about emergency preparedness at the Alamo Community Resource Center.

Voces Unidas – a collaborative of several nonprofit agencies – put together the four-hour conference. 

Participants learned what to do before, during and after serious weather events like a hurricane or tropical storm.

The non-profit organization Proyecto Azteca will post all the recorded presentations on their Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 28.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days