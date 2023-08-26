Valley non-profits team up for hurricane preparedness conference

More than 80 people came together on Friday to learn about emergency preparedness at the Alamo Community Resource Center.

Voces Unidas – a collaborative of several nonprofit agencies – put together the four-hour conference.

Participants learned what to do before, during and after serious weather events like a hurricane or tropical storm.

The non-profit organization Proyecto Azteca will post all the recorded presentations on their Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 28.