Valley non-profits team up for hurricane preparedness conference
More than 80 people came together on Friday to learn about emergency preparedness at the Alamo Community Resource Center.
Voces Unidas – a collaborative of several nonprofit agencies – put together the four-hour conference.
Participants learned what to do before, during and after serious weather events like a hurricane or tropical storm.
The non-profit organization Proyecto Azteca will post all the recorded presentations on their Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 28.
