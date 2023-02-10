Valley nonprofit reacts to anti-abortion lawsuits filed by Texas

In the latest abortion court battle with Texas against the Biden Administration, Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a federal lawsuit regarding a medication that can be used for an abortion.

In July, the Biden administration reminded pharmacies that get Medicare and Medicaid that they cannot deny Methotrexate — a drug that is mainly used by people with arthritis and cancer — to patients.

Texas argues the policy violates the constitution by forcing forces pharmacies to carry abortion drugs in states where abortion is banned.

One Valley-based group in favor of abortion services is concerned that creating more restrictions could put a pregnant woman’s life at risk, especially those in the Valley who cannot afford travel expenses to end their pregnancy in another state.

Samantha Robles with the Frontera Fund says Texas leaders they say should be focused on issues relating to healthcare access.

“Our state government and our state leadership should be focusing on expanding that and making sure people are able to access the care that they need without breaking the bank,” Robles said.

A federal judge is expected to rule Friday on a separate lawsuit to pull another abortion medication —Mifepristone — off of pharmacy shelves.

