Valley nonprofit steps up to help struggling veteran

A Korean War veteran is struggling to live in what's left of his San Benito home.

Marine Corps veteran Alfonso Orozco says he's physically unable to make repairs to his trailer home, where he's lived for almost two years.

The 83-year-old says the trailer's damaged floors, the lack of air, and access to warm water make it nearly impossible for him to live in.

But a Valley organization is making moves to help the man they believe is one of the last Korean War veterans in the Valley.

Commander of America's Last Patrol Delta Force Richardo Peña says plans to help improve Orozco's living conditions are underway.

"We need to go visit with him— and find out his situation," Peña said. "Look at his DD214 and find out what kind of discharge he had. That's step one."

While officials with Last Patrol prepare to help, Orozco says he remains hopeful.

Peña says building material and time to make repairs is what the veterans home needs the most.